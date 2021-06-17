Leonardo breaks ground on helicopter logistics facility in Yeovil, UK

Leonardo’s AW101 helicopter. Credit: Leonardo S.p.A.

The construction of a new single-site logistics facility is set to begin at Leonardo’s helicopter site in Yeovil in south-west England.

The approximately $42m (£30m) facility spans across an area of about 20,000m².

As part of the project, a total of eight existing warehouses will be consolidated into one all-encompassing logistics hub.

A ten-year commercial contract with Leonardo’s logistics partner Kuehne+Nagel will govern the operation of the site.

The contract also includes investment in plant and equipment installation, as well as warehousing transition activity by the global transport and logistics company.



Completion of the building work is scheduled for the fourth quarter of next year.

It will become fully operational in 2023, with the site development expected to occur in August this year.

Leonardo Helicopters (UK) managing director Nick Whitney said: “The main aim of the Single-Site Logistics facility at Leonardo’s site in Yeovil is to consolidate all Yeovil-based warehousing.

“This state-of-the-art facility will streamline the site’s operational capability and customer service by having all logistical support in one place. It highlights further Leonardo’s long-term commitment to its Yeovil site through the strategic development of this high-tech logistics hub.

“It also demonstrates the importance of key industry partnerships through our crucial collaboration with Kuehne+Nagel.”

The facility will service the Yeovil production sites and provide spares support for the global fleet of rotary aircraft built at Leonardo’s Yeovil site.

The new facility also aligns with Leonardo’s Industrial Plan and is focused on stronger customer support services and proximity.

It features rainwater harvesting tanks for brownwater services, full LED lighting across the facility, and a bank of electrical vehicle (EV) charging points.