Leidos wins NCI Agency contracts to enhance Nato’s BMD capabilities

Leidos has secured two contracts from NCI Agency to enhance Nato alliance's ballistic missile defence (BMD) capabilities. Credit: Nato/ Flickr (Creative Commons).

Nato Communications and Information (NCI) Agency has awarded two separate contracts to US-based company Leidos.

The total value of the two single-award, firm-fixed price contracts is approximately $90m.

In addition, each contract has a four-year base performance period along with additional maintenance services options of up to four years.

The contracts aim to help enhance the alliance’s ballistic missile defence (BMD) capabilities.

As part of the contract terms, the company will lead an international team that will define the architecture of Nato BMD and develop requirements for the Nato command and control (C2) systems.

Leidos will further integrate and evaluate the C2 systems along with operating, maintaining and upgrading the integration testbed (ITB) for Nato BMD.

Leidos Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Solutions senior vice-president Mike Rickels said: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to continue our support to the Nato BMD programme.

“Our international team brings over 20 years of expertise in partnering with Nato, and we look forward to contributing to the enhancement of the Alliance’s BMD capability.”

Both the contracts awarded to Leidos fall under Nato’s BMD programme, which allows the Nato nations to act as a single unit and respond to the ballistic missile attacks.

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, Nato’s NCI Agency focuses on delivering advanced C4ISR technology to support the alliance’s missions and address new challenges and threats.

The agency is responsible for developing the BMD C2 capability required to protect Nato countries and territories against a ballistic missile threat along with the technology that allows Nato to plan, execute and monitor all air operations.