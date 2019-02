Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has secured contract awards worth approximately $14m associated with unmanned aerial drone system.

The contract awards include initial funding for Kratos’ newest class of unmanned aerial system (UAS) Aethon designed to support intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The company owns the Aethon system design and data rights.



Kratos provides unmanned aerial drone systems that can be deployed in support of threat representative target missions to exercise weapon, radar, and other systems.

Apart from tactical UAS to support ISR missions and other applications, the company’s offerings include tactical aerial drone systems for strike, force multiplication, and amplification missions.

“In November, the company received contract awards totalling $15.2m to deliver unmanned aerial drone, unmanned ground and related unmanned system products and services.”

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions president and CEO Eric DeMarco said: “We believe that Kratos’ ability to rapidly develop, demonstrate, and field technology leading systems to address our customers’ mission-critical national security-related requirements is a clear competitive differentiator for our company and to our customers.

“We are very excited that one of our newest UAS initiatives and platforms, which is flying today, Aethon, is now under a development contract with an extremely important customer.”

Kratos will carry out work under the contract awards at its manufacturing facilities and customer locations. It did not disclose the identity of the customer and did not provide any additional information regarding the contract awards citing competitive, customer related and other considerations.

In November, the company received contract awards totalling $15.2m to deliver unmanned aerial drone, unmanned ground and related unmanned system products and services.