National security solutions provider Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has successfully concluded in-depth training using the company’s Firejet unmanned aerial target system and multiple mission sets.

The company has completed the training for operations, maintenance and flight / piloting for a major international customer, expanding its global operations.

Kratos Unmanned Systems Division president Steve Fendley said: “We’re proud of the accelerating trend as we expand the worldwide footprint of Kratos’ high capability Firejet system and we look forward to further expansion in the years ahead.



“The project will enable the international customer to independently maintain and operate the high-performance target drone system for its own use and to provide operations for users worldwide.”

“Our team has worked hard on progressively simplifying the operations and maintenance requirements and continuously improving the reliability of the system to minimise time the users spend on the target system itself, which results in both a greater number of missions and drone time on station for our customers.”

Carried out using a series of training flights, the project will enable international customers to independently maintain and operate the high-performance target drone system and to provide operations for users worldwide.

In July, the company secured a ten-year sole source, single award framework contract from QinetiQ UK for the delivery of its MQM-178 Firejet aerial targets, spares, ground support equipment, technical services and training.

Kratos’ MQM-178 Firejet performs a wide range of end-to-end weapons-release training roles, including air-to-air and surface-to-air, and provides the opportunity to test multiple weapon systems with one flexible and affordable aerial target system.