Cybersecurity company Kinnami Software has been awarded a contract by the US Air Force (USAF) to further develop its advanced security platform AmiShare.

AmiShare is a distributed data security platform that distributes, encrypts and audits data across users, servers, devices and Cloud.

It prevents breach of sensitive information and against growing data threats. Unlike other available security platforms, AmiShare secures the data where it is created and keeps it encrypted. This protects data even when it is moves between devices.

The contract has been awarded through AFWERX and Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), under the USAF small business innovation research (SBIR) Phase I contract.

Kinnami Software CEO Sujeesh Krishnan said: “We are thrilled to work with USAF on the development of our AmiShare platform to meet the USAF’s specific needs for sensitive information protection.



“AmiShare’s distributed data storage management, versioning, and auditing will help the airforce better protect against data loss in the event of human error, intentional thefts, as well as ransomware attacks.”

The application system will be optimised to protect the USAF data. It will also audit and control its access.

Additionally, the contract will see Kinnami engage with the USAF to pilot AmiShare.

In the first half of 2019, more than 4,000 data breaches occurred and compromised four million records.

Krishnan added: “When it comes to national security, securing sensitive data is vital to the success of missions and safeguarding personnel.”

AFWERX is a USAF programme that aims to enhance the service’s capabilities by engaging industry, academia, and non-traditional and foster innovation and help create potential technology solutions.