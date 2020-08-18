Kaman wins order to provide JPF to USAF

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Kaman has secured an order worth approximately $57.3m with the US Air Force (USAF) for Joint Programmable Fuses (JPFs).

Awarded under Option 15 of its JPF contract, the order involves the procurement of Kaman’s fuses for 25 foreign militaries.

Kaman Aerospace Group president Richard Barnhart said: “We have successfully completed our negotiations for Options 15 and 16 of our JPF contract with the US Government.

“This order under Option 15 will add $57.3m to backlog with deliveries expected to begin in 2021.

“The JPF continues to provide high levels of reliability and mission flexibility all while supporting a broad range of aircraft and munitions technologies.



“Over the last few years, we have worked hard to increase our production capacity while maintaining our high level of quality and look forward to continuing to support US Government requirements while pursuing additional foreign opportunities.”

Since 2002, Kaman is the exclusive provider of JPFs to the USAF. The company currently provides JPFs to 40 other nations.

The JPF enables the settings of a weapon to be programmed on a wing in flight and can be used on aircraft such as the F-15, the MQ-9 UAV, Mirage 3 and Gripen.

The fuse can also be used with different weapons, including general-purpose bombs and guided bombs.

Kaman produces the JPF at facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Middletown, Connecticut.

In April 2019, Kaman’s Aerospace won a $48.6m direct commercial sale (DCS) order for the procurement of JPFs.