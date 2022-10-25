JMA and RIVA to provide private 5G capabilities at AFRL RRS

USAF officials being briefed on 5G capabilities at Nellis AFB, one of the first five DoD bases to host 5G technology. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus.

RIVA Networks and JMA Wireless have been contracted to deliver private 5G capabilities at the US Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Rome Research Site (RRS).

Under this contract, JMA will deliver a private 5G network capability powered by the company’s software-based wireless network solution, XRAN, at the service’s site in Rome, New York.

The contract also involves JMA to provide associated technical support services.

It includes the delivery of a complete 5G non-standalone (NSA) network along with providing 4G/5G sub-6GHz and 5G millimetre wave radios at AFRL’s site.

Meanwhile, RIVA will be responsible for providing contract related engineering services for the integration of JMA’s 5G network with the AFRL’s conventional cellular networks available at RRS.

Once integrated, the advanced solution will provide 5G mobile services across the site.

According to JMA, this advanced solution is compatible with any standard smartphone and will lay the foundation for facilitating increased use of mobile devices within federal agencies.

RIVA programme manager Jeff Lieb said: “Based on testing and lessons learned over last few years, JMA was selected as the best manufacturer to meet US Air Force (USAF)/AFRL’s specific requirements.”

The mission-critical technology is being developed as part of the US Department of Defense’s (Dod) initiative to modernise various defence installations across the country.

With this initiative, JMA said, the DoD is aiming to leverage enhanced security protocols developed into 5G to safeguard crucial planning, data and infrastructure at the military bases.

In 2020, the US DoD allocated $600m in funding for experimentation and evaluation of 5G capabilities at five installations, including Hill Air Force Base (AFB), Utah; Nellis AFB, Nevada; Naval Base San Diego; Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia; and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.