Israeli Air Force receives AI-equipped Oron surveillance aircraft

The Israel Air Force has received the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Oron surveillance aircraft at its Nevatim air base.

The Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) mission aircraft was developed by the Israel defense ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), the Israel Air Force and the Israel Defense Force (IDF) Intelligence unit’s naval arm and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

Oron will be equipped with automatic data systems that work on advanced algorithms and AI.

It is based on the Gulfstream G550 executive jet platform and offers high aviation performance and reduces maintenance costs.

Israel Ministry of Defense’s twitter statement read: “Oron’s systems will be used to produce comprehensive intel assessments including the deployment of enemy forces & terrorist organisations.”



Furthermore, the jet is fitted with IAI advanced radar as well as advanced intelligence systems that come with surveillance capabilities.

The surveillance capabilities help the IDF in gathering real time information, irrespective of the weather conditions.

The Oron will allow the IDF to create a thorough intelligence picture in real time including on deployment of ground forces, both during routine times and warfare.

It is also equipped with a variety of sensors and data collection equipment, and can rapidly identify targets.

The new aircraft will be operated by the Israeli Air Force’s 122 Nachshon squadron for real time intelligence gathering.

Currently, the squadron operates Shavit and Eitam reconnaissance aircraft for ISR missions.

