Physical Sciences division InstantEye Robotics has unveiled new versions of the InstantEye Mk-3 family of Group I small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS).

The latest additions to the InstantEye Mk-3 series include Mk-3 GEN4-D1 (ISR) and Mk-3 GEN5 system. The new variants offer an extended range, endurance, and payload capacity.

A long-endurance variant of the Mk-3 GEN4D aircraft platform, the InstantEye Mk-3 GEN4-D1 (ISR) has demonstrated flight endurance of more than 50 minutes.

The sUAS system is capable of providing either the tactical standoff (640px x 480px thermal and 4x electro / optical [E/O]) or close area target reconnaissance (10x E/O) payloads in its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) configuration.



The folding prop design of the ISR variant offers a packable 12in by 12in footprint and its high-rate charger helps maintain operational readiness.



During the Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JIFX 19-3) in April, the system demonstrated communications at a 7.5km effective range and supported covert surveillance operations from a standoff distance of 500m with over 30 minutes on the station.

Meanwhile, the InstantEye Mk-3 GEN5 system serves as a more compact soldier-borne asset when compared to the Mk-3 GEN4D systems while offering the same organic thermal and E/O capability.

This system has an operational range of 4.5km and endurance of 27 minutes.

It can operate safely in wind conditions exceeding 20mph and has the ability to reach an altitude of more than 6,000ft above ground level.

InstantEye Robotics Defense Technology Operations director Mike Mackiewicz said: “This capability allows the user to continuously observe named areas of interest, prosecute fire missions, and actionably influence wide (>100km²) areas of the battlespace, day or night, from a rucksack, without relying on low-density, high-demand, and high-cost assets.

“With an ability to operate in all weather and locations, it is an unmatched tactical enabler with operational effects.”

The company rolled out the Mk-3 GEN4-D1 sUAS in January.

Mk-3 GEN4-D1 is an all-digital system equipped with real-time visible and thermal video, as well as still imagery to support standoff reconnaissance of any target set.

In November, the firm secured a contract to supply its Mk-3 GEN5-D1 systems to the US Marine Corps.