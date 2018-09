Technology and consulting company Indra has secured a contract for the delivery of its new advanced Lanza 3D long-range radar (LRR) system to the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

Under the deal, the company will be responsible for the delivery of other associated equipment, which includes Indra-built advanced air defence command and control system (AirDef).

In addition, the company will provide the Thai Air Force with a comprehensive logistic package, including training for the service’s operation and maintenance personnel, spares, and warranty.



Indra’s Lanza family of advanced 3D radar systems is based on a fully modular and scalable architecture that offers both hardware equipment and software packages and capabilities.

The radar family shares common logistics and lifecycle support concepts. It features a wide range of possible configurations customised to address the specific requirements of end users.

This enables the multi-scenario, multi-role radars to meet the most demanding or specific operational requirements in all circumstances and to achieve cost-effective trade-off.

Furthermore, the Lanza 3D radar systems are capable of addressing current Nato requirements in addition to advanced functionalities to meet future challenges.

All radar systems in the Lanza family are tri-dimensional and can operate in L band, apply pencil beam exploration (electronic control in elevation of radiation beams), with distributed architecture, allowing for soft-fail degradation in case of component failure.