Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi SU-30MKI. Credit: BoeingMan777/Shutterstock.com.

The Indian Ministry of Defence has unveiled its sixth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL), identifying 405 new items for domestic production as part of ongoing efforts to reduce import dependence.

Being added to the PIL means that the Indian government has placed an import ban on those specific defence items, sub-systems, or spare parts.

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The latest list, released by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), features components and subsystems valued at an estimated Rs30.7bn ($320.8m).

It includes Line Replaceable Units, sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components, and raw materials across key defence platforms such as helicopters, aircraft, armoured vehicles, warships, missile systems, and defence electronics.

Out of the total, 16 items have been listed for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and 389 for Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

Platforms covered include the Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Su-30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft, AL-31FP Engine, T-72 and T-90 tanks, BMP-II infantry vehicles, and missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar, and MRSAM.

The list also includes items related to radar, sonar, fire control, satellite communications, and high explosive anti-tank ammunition.

In an 18 August release, the MoD stated that each listed item includes a timeline for indigenisation and will be sourced from the Indian industry once local development is achieved.

Procurement will take place through multiple channels, including DPSU ‘Make’ procedures, in-house development, and partnerships with private industry, with particular emphasis on engagement with micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The release of this sixth list marks a continuation of the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative, aiming to increase domestic manufacturing in the defence sector.

According to the MoD, the initiative is expected to create additional opportunities for Indian suppliers, promote investments, foster innovation, and diversify the country’s defence supply base.

In 2020, India launched SRIJAN Defence Portal, a digital platform to promote self-reliance in military manufacturing.

Since its launch, 33,000 items have been offered for indigenisation by DPSUs and service headquarters, including 5,012 previously notified under five earlier PILs.

The DDP reported that more than 15,700 defence items have already been successfully indigenised, which has resulted in import substitution valued at approximately Rs90bn over the past five years.

In addition, DPSUs have placed procurement orders, including for in-house production, worth around Rs100bn with domestic vendors through to March 2026.

A statement issued by the MoD in June this year stated that India’s annual defence manufacturing output has reached Rs1.78tn ($18.84bn) in the financial year 2025-26, marking a 15.6% increase from the previous year.