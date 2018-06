Israeli Military Industries Systems (IMI Systems) has unveiled the new Rampage long-range assault rocket, which was co-developed with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

Rampage is a supersonic, long-range, accurate air-ground assault rocket, which can be deployed to attack and destroy high-profile targets.

Developed to address the requirements of the future battlefield, the advanced assault rocket features a warhead, rocket engine and upgraded navigation suite that facilitates the execution of high-profile, well-protected targets with precise accuracy.



“The new system provides easy operational capabilities and does not require any human intervention in the loop.”

IMI Systems Firepower Division manager Eli Reiter said: “IMI Systems and IAI are proud to unveil a response to the challenges of modern battlefields.

“The Rampage joins a family of accurate rockets, which we have been providing to advanced militaries for years.

“Rampage complements the air response with a quantum leap in performance and extraordinary cost-effectiveness ratio, two factors which are important to many air forces around the world.”

The rocket is fitted with optimal penetration capability into protected areas. Its focal precision helps prevent collateral damage at a very low mission cost compared to existing weapons.

Targets that fit the capabilities of the rocket include communication and command centres, airforce bases, maintenance centres, infrastructures, and valuable field targets that are protected by air defence systems.

Capable of operating in any weather conditions during the day and at night, the new system provides easy operational capabilities and does not require any human intervention in the loop.

Weighing 570kg, the 4.7m-long Rampage rocket can be carried on a wide range of aircraft.