IAI develops new AESA technology-based Scorpius EW System

Scorpius SJ is a standoff jammer that disrupts enemy’s electromagnetic operations in both air and ground. Credit: IAI.

Israel Aerospace Industries’ (IAI) engineers have developed a new family of electronic warfare (EW) systems, known as ‘Scorpius’.

The Scorpius EW system is designed for forces to gain superiority in the modern battlefield environment.

Developed based on the active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology, the system can target a wide range of threats, including uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), ships, missiles and radar systems, communication links and low probability of interception (LPOI) radars.

IAI claims that Scorpius is the first EW system capable of detecting and disrupting several threats in different frequencies and directions simultaneously.

The new EW system can also disrupt the operation of their electromagnetic (EM) systems, including radar and electronic sensors, as well as data communications.



The company said the sensitivity and transmission power (ERP) receiver of Scorpius enables it to detect multiple threats of several kinds.

IAI Intelligence Division general manager Adi Dulberg said: “The modern battlefield depends on the electromagnetic domain for sensing, communications, and navigation.

“Protecting the use of the electromagnetic domain for our forces, while denying its use by the enemy, have become mission-critical for success in combat and for ensuring the superiority of our forces in the field.

“The new technology, developed by IAI’s talented engineers, tips the scale of electronic warfare, providing world-first breakthrough capabilities for electronic defence and disrupting enemy systems.”

Scorpius is available in land, naval, air and training versions.

Last month, the training version made its debut during the Blue Flag 2021 airforce exercise.