The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the British Royal Air Force (RAF) have joined forces to commence the fifth edition of Exercise Indradhanush.

EX Indradhanush – V 2020 is being conducted at Air Force Station Hindan, India, and will conclude on 29 February.

The theme of this year’s joint exercise is ‘Base Defence and Force Protection’. It highlights the recent terror threats to military establishments.

Indradhanush will allow the IAF and RAF to strategise and share information, as well as learn from each other’s operational experience.

Through this exercise, the two airforces can plan scenarios and train on tactics to counter terror threats and protect their installations.



Additionally, the forces will share their training philosophies and best practices along with contemporary technologies.

The RAF team will include 36 specialised combatants of the RAF Regiment, whereas the IAF team will comprise 42 combatants of the GARUD Force.

Should fully-autonomous armed aerial drones be banned? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Specialised weapons, equipment and vehicles will be used to train and validate joint employability.

During the exercise, special missions such as base defence, airfield seizure and anti-terror operations in built-up urban zones will be conducted.

The exercise will also involve the use of airborne sensors, C-130J para drops, and tactical insertions by Mi-17 V5 helicopters.

To enhance the two forces’ mutual understanding, a few sports, social and cultural events will also be conducted.

Exercise Indradhanush was last conducted in 2018 in the UK.