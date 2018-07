Airbus is set to provide the Hungarian Ministry of Defence with 20 units of H145M military helicopters fitted with the new HForce weapon system.

Delivery will be carried out under the Zrinyi 2026 framework of the military modernisation programme.

The company will also be responsible for supplying an extensive training and support package to Hungary.



Airbus chief executive officer Tom Enders said: “We are honoured to be of service, once more, to the Hungarian Ministry of Defence whom we today welcome as a new customer for our H145M helicopters.

“The HForce weapon system will enable the country to equip and operate its helicopters with a large set of ballistic or guided air-to-ground and air-to-air weapons.”

“With this new order, we are fostering our excellent and trustful relationship with the Hungarian Armed Forces after their acquisition of two A319 military troop transporters last year.”

Built by Airbus Helicopters, the HForce weapon system will enable the country to equip and operate its helicopters with a large set of ballistic or guided air-to-ground and air-to-air weapons.

The H145M is a light twin-engine helicopter that is able to carry out a wide range of operations such as troop transport, utility, surveillance, air rescue, armed reconnaissance and medical evacuation.

With a maximum take-off weight of 3.7t, the aircraft feature a fast roping system, high-performance camera, fire support equipment, ballistic protection and an electronic countermeasures system.

The new Hungarian H145Ms feature the Helionix digital avionics suite, which includes a high-performance four-axis autopilot. This helps increase pilot safety and reduces workload.

The low acoustic feature of the Airbus H145M makes it the quietest helicopter in its class.