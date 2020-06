Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Hensoldt is set to supply the new Active Electronic Scanning Array (AESA) radar for the German Eurofighter combat aircraft.

This follows after German Bundestag released the budget for the development, production and integration of a new radar. The company will have a share of more than €1.5bn ($1.6bn).

As part of this, the company will be responsible for the aforementioned activities related to the new radar. It will be integrated on the entire fleet of German Eurofighter.

So far, the radar upgrade development was undertaken by a consortium under British leadership.

Hensoldt CEO Thomas Müller said: “With this decision, Germany is taking on a pioneering role in the field of key technology for the Eurofighter for the first time.



“This will create high-tech jobs in Germany and give the Bundeswehr the equipment it needs to respond to new threats.

“In addition, it is a signal for Europe that Germany is investing in a technology that is of crucial importance for European defence cooperation.”

Hensoldt’s radar centre in Ulm has 2,000 people. With this programme, the company expects to see a rise in the number of jobs in the Eurofighter radar departments alone. About 400 highly qualified jobs are estimated.

The company has been working with Airbus as the main contractor and Spanish defence electronics group Indra for radar development.

Simultaneously, the Bundestag has approved the budget for the procurement of four MKS 180 multi-purpose combat ships for the German Navy.

Hensoldt will supply four TRS-4D naval radars to meet the product specification of the project.

These radars are currently in service with the German Navy ships.