A photo of H225 multi mission helicopter in flight. Credit: Airbus Helicopters.

There is “virtually no commonality” between the light H145M and medium H225M helicopters in the Hungarian Defence Forces, observed Major Olah Gabor of the 86th Helicopter Wing, Hungary’s only helicopter base, located in Szolnok, 68 miles east of Budapest.

“The procurement was different. All the logistics, everything [was] set up differently. They basically run parallel. There is not much [with which] we can go back and forth,” Gabor listed during the Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference in Prague, Czech Republic on 22 May 2025.

Back in 2018, Hungary signed a contract to purchase 20 H145M and 16 H225M units from Airbus Helicopters to carry troops, conduct special operations, provide search and rescue, among other missions.

Lack of commonality hits readiness

For decades, Hungary have used Russian-made Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters for utility missions and Mi-24 helicopters for attack roles; some of these Soviet platforms go back to the late 1970s according to intelligence from GlobalData.

While the Airbus rotorcraft provide a more advanced, digital capability for modern aerial warfare, doubtless improving Hungarian military operations, the Air Force have nontheless resolved to divide the training and maintenance for the two helicopters due to marked differences. Gobar stressed that the Air Force did not expect this eventuality.

“Regarding 145 [and] 225 it’s just [the] small differences that will get you crazy,” he emphasised.

Sometimes their maintenance personnel will need to devote time to working on their existing Russian helicopters, “which [have] a very different maintenance philosophy,” adding more time and burden on personnel, thereby reducing Hungary’s military readiness. “I would say this is our biggest headache,” Gabor considered.

The first two of 20 H145M helicopters delivered to the Hungarian Defence Forces, 18 November 2019. Credit: Airbus Helicopters.

Airforce Technology contacted Airbus Helicopters regarding Hungary’s experience of managing these small differences, to which they responded:

“The H145M and H225M are distinct platforms, designed for different mission profiles and operational requirements, as reflected in their weight classes.

“We are in close contact with the Hungarian Defence Forces, and their feedback on both fleets has been very positive. We are committed to supporting their H145M and H225M operations.”

While there may be differences in expectations from a Hungarian perspective, Airbus, however, does offer a common weapon management system across both helicopter types, known as the HForce system.

This weapons package provides air support capabilities for commonality with the Hungarian H145M fleet also equipped with HForce. In 2023, trials took place in Hungary as part of the integration of a gun pod and rocket launchers on the Hungarian H225M.

Despite some areas of limited commonality, Gabor concluded that the service is still happy to have these helicopters, and he remains “confident that [the Air Force] can move forward in the future with those platforms.”

Lessons from partner nations

Airbus is providing training for pilots and maintenance personnel. In total, 50 pilots will receive H145 training at the Donauwörth site in Germany and as many as 70 maintenance technicians.

In 2023, Airbus stipulated that it offers the Hungarian Defence Forces an extensive training and support package for the H225M to ensure the highest level of operational availability.

Moreover, the service also leverage the experience of pilot mentors who have their own connections to their old helicopter units in militaries around the world. Besides this informal approach, Hungary has also worked with Germany to learn from their experience of operating the H145.

Likewise, the H225 has a user group meeting in Brazil, which Gabor himself will attend in a few weeks time, where they can discuss the platform and its capabilities.