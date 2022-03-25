Greece signs deal to procure six additional Rafale jets

The Government of Greece has signed an agreement to purchase six additional Rafale jets to strengthen the firepower of its armed forces.

A contract was signed by the Greek Ministry of Defence’s director-general of Armaments and Investments vice-admiral Aristidis Alexopoulos and Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier in Athens for the new procurement.

The new order will increase the Hellenic Air Force’s Rafale fleet size to 24 planes.

After the signing ceremony, Trappier said: “This new contract demonstrates the Greek Government’s confidence in the Rafale, which is already actively contributing to guaranteeing Greece’s sovereignty and operational independence.

“Once again, I am honoured by the Hellenic Air Force’s renewed trust in Dassault Aviation, reflecting nearly half a century of unwavering partnership. I would also like to assure the Greek authorities of our full commitment to fully meet their expectations.”

Greece ordered 18 Rafale fighter jets in January 2021 for €1.92bn ($2.18bn). The deal will also include a further €400m payment for associated equipment.

Earlier this year, Dassault Aviation delivered the first six Rafale aircraft to the Tanagra Air Base in Greece.

The remaining jets are slated to be fully deployed in Greece by the summer of 2023.

Dassault Aviation will commence supplying the six additional Rafale jets starting from mid-2024.

Separately, Greece is also acquiring the Belh@rra export variant of France’s FTI frigates. The deal includes a firm order for three frigates with another for an additional vessel.