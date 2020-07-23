Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

GKN Aerospace in Sweden is set to participate in feasibility studies on technology development for the future combat air system and advanced fighter jet engine with the UK and Italy partner industries.

GKN Aerospace and Saab from Sweden will participate in the study.

Using a joint technology development, the Swedish aviation industry aims to build and sustain air combat capabilities development economically.

Future fighter jets are expected to meet increased propulsion needs and sensors and weapons with enhanced output and cooling needs.

In the first quarter of this year, GKN Aerospace won a contract from Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to conduct a study with Rolls Royce on future fighter engine technology development.



GKN Aerospace engines systems president Joakim Andersson said: “It seamlessly fits our ambition to develop our market position in engine systems and enables us to benefit from synergies between our civil and military aircraft engine technologies.

“We have many years of experience in international cooperation and we are convinced that this is the right way to go. Developing such a complex system as a new fighter jet engine is a major challenge that will require a lot of resources over a long period of time.

“The cooperation shall take advantage of the best skills from each company while strengthening the ability of companies to support their respective countries’ airforces.”

The latest development follows last year‘s UK-Swedish memorandum of understanding to explore the joint development of the next generation of fighter jet capabilities and systems.

GKN Aerospace holds the type certificate for the RM12 engine in JAS 39 Gripen C/D.