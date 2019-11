GDC Technics and Aircraft Performance Company (APC) have secured a contract to jointly demonstrate an advanced wingtip solution for the US Air Force’s (USAF) C-130J and C-5 aircraft.

The demonstration contract was awarded last week at the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Pitch Day in Dayton, Ohio, US.

GDC Technics and APC were invited to present their advanced technology wingtip solution at the AFLCMC Pitch Day.

In addition to enhancing wing performance of the C-130J and C-5, the solution will deliver benefits such as decreased fuel consumption and greater aircraft range.

GDC Technics CEO Brad Foreman said: “GDC Technics is dedicated to providing mission-critical communication, engineering, and integration services to DoD and government aviation.



“We are proud to partner with the AFLCMC in providing our wingtip solution to achieve the government’s objectives. No structural modification is required to the wing, which makes this solution quick and easy to install.”

The wingtip solution is currently undergoing flight testing on an Airbus 330 aircraft.

GDC Technics said that the US Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency certifications for the solution are expected next year.

Aircraft Performance Company chairman Mohammed Alzeer said: “APC is excited to jointly support the US Air Force with GDC Technics on this solution that we foresee spanning over business, commercial and military aviation.

“This solution is a result of considerable research and development work over the past five years. We’ve completed successful simulation and wind tunnel testing on multiple civilian and military platforms, and we are eager to serve the US Air Force with this solution.”

The USAF selected 17 firms to pitch at the event for contracts worth more than $12m.

The AFLCMC used the Pitch Day as a platform to give small businesses an opportunity to help address critical military challenges.

In a departure from the traditional contract award process, Pitch Days help the airforce reduce bureaucratic delays and provide the opportunity for companies to win on-the-spot contracts.