October 10, 2022

GA-EMS launches GAzelle satellite carrying Argos-4 payload

The data gathered by Argos will be used for maritime security, ocean buoy tracking, and other applications.

GA-EMS’ satellite integrated with Argos-4 payload lifts off. Credit: © General Atomics.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) has successfully launched GAzelle satellite with Argos-4 and RadMon payloads aboard a Rocket Lab’s launch vehicle.

The satellite carrying the payloads was launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1, Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand.

Following the launch, the satellite was deployed into low Earth orbit and currently the company’s mission control team is working to establish a communication with GAzelle.

GA-EMS performed this launch as part of a Hosted Payload Solutions mission delivery order, awarded by the US Air Force and the Space Systems Command in 2019.

It was awarded on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

This contract involved integration of Argos-4 Advanced Data Collection System hosted payload and launch of a satellite.

The Argos-4 payload launched aboard GAzelle was provided by France’s National Centre for Space Studies.

GA-EMS president Scott Forney said: “Once the satellite deployed, we began commissioning activities to establish proper orbit, communications, and control of the GAzelle satellite and Argos-4 payload in preparation for spacecraft to join Argos constellation and begin its five-year mission.”

Owned, designed and manufactured by GA-EMS, the GAzelle satellite and its operations will be managed and controlled by the company throughout its lifecycle. 

Prior to the launch, the company also conducted payload integration, environmental testing and other evaluation of the satellite.

The Argos-4 has been deployed to collect, process and disseminate environmental data from fixed and mobile sensors across the globe.

