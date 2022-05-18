View all newsletters
May 18, 2022

GA-ASI opens new office near Ottawa in Canada

The RPAS project involves the procurement of a remotely piloted aircraft for Royal Canadian Air Force.

GA-ASI
GA-ASI and Team SkyGuardian will submit a proposal for the Canadian Government’s RPAS project to procure remotely piloted aircraft for RCAF. Credit: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) has inaugurated a new office in Canada as it prepares to respond to the country’s remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) project.

The new office is located near Confederation Park in Ottawa, Ontario.

The company has also appointed Michel Lalumiere as director for Canada’s international strategic development.

Earlier this year, the Canadian Government invited RFP for the RPAS project.

With the new office opened, GA-ASI and the Canadian industry partners are now preparing to submit a request for proposal (RFP) for the RPAS project.

The company launched Team SkyGuardian Canada, which includes Canadian subsidiaries of L3Harris Technologies – WESCAM, CAE and MDA in 2018.

GA-ASI president David Alexander said: “This is part of our building a long-term relationship with Canada.

“We will lean on the knowledge and experience Michel has gained over his years with the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) for the numerous projects we have ongoing in Canada with the Government of Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and other Departments, including our hope that our Team SkyGuardian Canada offering will play a central role for the Canadian Government’s RPAS plan.”

The RPAS project involves the procurement of a medium-altitude, armed remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) system for the RCAF.

In addition, the project includes the supply of associated weapons, equipment, infrastructure and in-service maintenance support for the aircraft.

A next-generation, multi-mission RPA, GA-ASI’s MQ-9B SkyGuardian is highly modular and can be configured easily with a range of payloads to meet mission requirements.

The MQ-9B RPA can perform long-endurance and medium-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

