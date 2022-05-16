Finland to deploy six F/A-18 Hornets to Exercise Luftförsvarsövning 22

F/A-18 Hornet and three Swedish JAS 39 Gripens. Credit: Finnish Air Force.

Around 80 airmen and seven aircraft from the Finnish Air Force are set to participate in the Swedish Air Force’s exercise, Luftförsvarsövning 22 (LFÖ 22).

The exercise will take place in southern and central Sweden from 18 to 25 May.

Among the seven Finnish Air Force’s aircraft are six F/A-18 Hornet multi-role combat aircraft and one Pilatus PC-12NG multipurpose liaison aircraft.

The Finnish F/A-18 Hornet detachment is assigned to Lapland Air Command, which is responsible for the protection of northern Finland’s airspace.

The exercise will also involve the participation of the Finnish Air Force’s fighter controllers and liaison officers.

It will allow the Finnish Air Force to plan and execute various air and base operations along with improving control and reporting centre capabilities in coordination with the Swedish Air Force.

During the exercise, the F/A-18 Hornet detachment, along with the Swedish Air Force’s JAS 39 Gripen fighter aircraft, will operate from the Såtenäs Air Base in Sweden to carry out air operations of the defending forces.

Lapland Air Command F/A-18 Hornet detachment commander major Markus Paukkeri said: “In the Luftförsvarsövning 22 exercise, we will operate as part of the Swedish air defence.

“In addition to air operations, we will train receiving host nation support from the Skaraborg Air Wing and integrating into the functions of Såtenäs Air Base.”

The Finnish Air Force’s participation in the exercise has been approved by the Finnish Ministry of Defence under the international training and exercise activity for this year.

The two nations have been coordinating with each other for various exercises since 2016, to strengthen the security in the Baltic Sea region and enhance the defence capabilities of the forces.