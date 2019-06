US Army Europe-led multinational annual airborne exercise Swift Response 2019 is set to begin to support stability in the region and promote Euro-Atlantic integration.

Exercise Swift Response will take place in Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania. Set to run 13-25 June, the exercise will involve eight Nato nations, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, the UK and the US.

High-readiness airborne forces known as the Global Response Force from these nations will participate in intermediate staging base operations, multiple airborne operations and air assault operations.

In a statement last month, US Army Europe said: “Swift Response provides a vital joint training opportunity that allows command and control of complex operations from dispersed locations.



“The participating forces must work together to bring the full weight of the joint, multination force to bear, wherever and whenever needed.”



The exercise will increase readiness and allow participating forces to improve overall coordination with allies and partners.

Around 600 UK Armed Forces troops from 16 Air Assault Brigade and the 11th Infantry Brigade have arrived in Croatia to participate in the exercise.

Exercise Swift Response will involve more than 7,000 personnel, 300 vehicles and 40 aircraft from various nations.

A total of 14 Chinook, Wildcat and Apache helicopters belonging to the British Army and the British Royal Air Force will take part in the exercise.

UK Armed Forces Minister Mark Lancaster said: “Last week paratroopers re-enacting the D-Day drop into northern France provided a visual reminder of the extraordinary feats made possible when we work hand in glove with allies toward a common goal.

“Working together with friends and partners on Exercise Swift Response demonstrates our commitment to Euro-Atlantic Security and to working together to combat shared threats.”

Approximately 1,000 personnel will engage in parachuting operations.