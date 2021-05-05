Egypt to procure 30 Rafale fighter jets from France

A French Air Force Dassault Rafale jet. Credit: Tim Felce (Airwolfhound).

The Egyptian Armed Forces has signed a contract with French company Dassault Aviation to procure 30 Rafale fighter jets.

Egypt’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) did not disclose the value of the procurement contract. However, Reuters cited investigative website Disclose as saying that the deal would be worth $4.5bn (€3.75bn).

The contract would be financed through a ten-year loan.

The MoD said the aircraft purchase is ‘within the framework of the armed forces general command keenness to develop and strengthen state’s powers’.

The ministry also stated that the two countries had concluded a deal in 2015 to acquire 24 Rafale fighter jets for the Egyptian Air Force.



Manufactured by Dassault Aviation, Rafale is a twin-jet, multirole combat aircraft capable of carrying out a wide range of short and long-range missions, including ground and sea attacks.

The jet is equipped with sophisticated arms and weapon systems and an advanced electronic warfare system among several other capabilities.

In 2004, Rafale entered service with the French Navy while entering the French Air and Space Force in 2006.

The fighter aircraft is used in combat operations across various nations, including Afghanistan, Mali, Libya, Syria, and Iraq. In addition, Qatar, India and Greece have ordered the aircraft.

The latest deal follows a contract signed between Greece and France for the sale of 18 Rafales.

The Indian Air Force is also procuring 36 Rafale jets.