Dynetics to produce and sustain LIVE family of products

Leidos subsidiary Dynetics has won a contract to manufacture and sustain Laboratory Intelligence Validated Emulator (LIVE) family of products.

The Live, Virtual, Constructive (LVC) contract will assist in enterprise-wide testing across the US Air Force (USAF) and other US Department of Defense (DoD) agencies.

Under the sole-source prime contract, worth $356m for the next ten years, the company will produce and deliver foreign radar simulators sustainment.

The LIVE test assets will be validated by the Intelligence Community (IC).

The products include Hardware-in-the-loop Test Systems, Threat Software Package Production / Sustainment Updates, and Closed Loop Test and Evaluation (T&E) Sustainment Support.



The LIVE family of products will be utilised by the Electronic Warfare Avionics Integration Support Facility (EWAISF) at Robins Air Force Base (AFB), Georgia, and other DoD agencies.

LIVE assets enable the US weapons systems to evaluate jammer effectiveness against foreign radars within an artificial contained environment such as labs.

Offering a modular and sustainable infrastructure, the LIVE assets are mobile, closed-loop low-power direct-inject radar emulators.

They use common line replaceable units to imitate the threat radar back-ends.

Under the current contract, five different LIVE systems will be produced along with other non-threat specific and supporting hardware.

Dynetics Threat Exploitation and Spectrum Warfare vice-president Mike Durboraw said: “Dynetics has a sustained history performing intelligence analysis to understand foreign weapons systems.

“This contract will allow us to continue to provide unparalleled threat system accuracy that will supply the USAF with vital test and training resources that enhance warfighter survivability.

“The LIVE family of products will allow the US to maintain air dominance across the electromagnetic spectrum.”