USAF’s Dyess AFB pilots participate in five-day Mosaic Tiger exercise

C130-J Super Hercules’ prepare to drop cargo in a drop zone during exercise Mosaic Tiger at Moody Air Force Base. Credit: US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello.

Pilots from the US Air Force’s (USAF) 317th Airlift Wing at Dyess Air Force Base (AFB) have taken part in the multi-phase Mosaic Tiger exercise.

Held at Moody AFB in Georgia from 15 to 19 November, the five-day exercise involved dynamic re-tasking of pilots and simulated combat environment operations.

The tasks tested Agile Combat Employment (ACE) skills.

39th Airlift Squadron pilot captain Daniel Bogue said: “We learned a lot about command relations, and how we can best support the Air Combat Command’s lead wing construct.

“This exercise highlighted the requirement for an airlift subject matter expert to be included in a Combat Air Forces Lead Wing Operating Center.”



During the exercise period, Dyess AFB airmen supported 16 A-10 Thunderbolt II jets between two different locations, improving the airmen’s ability to ‘arm, fuel, and launch’ planes from any kind of combat environment across the world.

In the exercise, aircrew members also showcased their skills to launch directly from Dyess AFB, complete flights with other jets and conduct airdrops in a simulated environment.

Pilots were also able to rapidly get aircraft ‘off the ground’ away from the threat and transfer the required cargo to create two combat locations for the A-10 Thunderbolt II’s.

This helped the C-130 Hercules jets in forming a new tactical operating centre to continue the fight.

Bogue added: “Mosaic Tiger was absolutely crucial training where we got to use the methods we have been conceptualising and test them with real-world assets.

“The greatest takeaways that I saw was the moving of our planning cell to another location, having real-world assets that needed to move, and seeing how other assets are operating in an ACE environment.”