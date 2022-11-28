Soldiers train with weapons and drones during an exercise. Credit: Israel Defense Forces/Flickr(Creative Commons).

Counter-drone specialist DroneShield and Operator Tactical Solutions have partnered for a new virtual reality (VR)-based counter uncrewed aircraft system (C-UAS) training solution.

The new system has been developed primarily for front-line users to practise counter-drone techniques, tactics and procedures in a virtual world.

The solution will allow the operators to simulate a large set of scenarios and missions. The user can also customise drone types, the nature of threats, as well as mission location.

According to the information provided by DroneShield in a video, the new system comes with a VR headset, an instructor tablet, a DroneGun Tactical and DroneGun MKIII.

The company claimed that the system will provide access to the ‘interactive after-action review’, allowing the users to replay the simulated scenarios from any angle.

DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik said: “As the counter-drone industry continues to rapidly grow and develop, evidenced by significant use of small drones by both sides in the Ukraine war, there is an emergent need for counter-drone tactics and training packages for system operators.

“We are excited to partner with Operator, who has deep experience in defence and law enforcement eXtended Reality training, and work in partnership with our customers to tailor design packages to meet operational requirements.”

Operator will also be promoting the newly launched VR system during the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2022.

The exhibition is taking place in Orlando, Florida, US, from 28 November to 2 December.

Operator CEO Wayne Jones said: “Today’s battlefield is evolving quickly making it difficult for front line defenders to be prepared for all situations.

“Operator’s solutions are enabling defence and law enforcement to rapidly train for these new situations in realistic, virtual environments.”