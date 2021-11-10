India’s DRDO and Israeli DDR&D sign deal for dual-use defence technologies

DDR&D Secretary and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy and Israel DDR&D head Daniel Gold signed the BIA. Credit: Ministry of Defence/Press Information Bureau/Government of India.

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israeli Directorate of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) have signed a bilateral innovation agreement (BIA).

The BIA agreement was signed between DDR&D Secretary and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy and Israel DDR&D head Daniel Gold in New Delhi on 9 November.

It is aimed at encouraging accelerated research and development (R&D) in start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of both countries.

Under the BIA, Indian and Israeli start-ups and industries will jointly work to innovate and develop future generation technologies and products.

According to information from the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD), the agreement is aimed at dual-use technologies development.



The MoD stated that both countries will work together in the fields of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technology, photonics, drones and biosensing.

India and Israel will also work in the areas such as brain-machine interface (BMI), energy storage, wearable devices and natural language processing.

The development efforts of India and Israel will be jointly funded by DRDO and DDR&D.

Both countries can access and apply the technologies developed under the BIA for homeland use.

In a statement, the MoD said that the ‘products and technologies will be customised to meet unique requirements of both the countries’.