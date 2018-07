The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a possible foreign military sale of AIM-120 C-7 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAMs) to Denmark.

Under the estimated $90m deal, the Government of Denmark has requested for the delivery of 28 AIM-120 C-7 missiles and one AMRAAM spare guidance section.

Approved by the US State Department, the sale also includes delivery of missile containers, control section spares, weapon systems support, test equipment, and other spare parts, along with personnel training.



The air-to-air missiles will improve Denmark’s ability to provide for the country’s own territorial defence and support coalition operations.

The potential deal also covers engineering, logistics and technical support services, in addition to other related elements of logistical and programme support.

Furthermore, the possible sale is expected to support Denmark’s F-16 Fighting Falcon and future F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft programmes, in addition to enhancing interoperability and standardisation between the armed forces of the country and the US.

Raytheon will serve as the principal contractor for the sale.

Designed to meet all troop requirements, AIM-120 C-7 air-to-air missiles are currently fully integrated onto the F-35 fighter jets and help support the US Marine Corp’s F-35B initial operational capability as the only air-to-air missile qualified on the aircraft.