AEgis Technologies Group has acquired small unmanned aerial systems manufacturer EMRC Heli for an undisclosed amount.

AEgis Technologies said the acquisition would enhance the operation of its Directed Energy weapons business, and expand its UAS portfolio “to support multi-mission sensor suites, swarm applications, and proxy warfare for the warfighter.”

AEgis Technologies Group CEO Jonathan Moneymaker said: “The acquisition of EMRC Heli to the AEgis platform deepens our offering to our existing markets while enabling us to offer complete platform-to-payload solutions and rapidly integrate new advanced capabilities support to adjacent missions.”

Moneymaker added: “The recent advancements in our hybrid power units and multi-mission design allow these platforms to address the critical needs of our warfighters across a wide spectrum of ISR, Directed Energy, or even atmospheric phenomenology applications.”

EMRC Heli was founded in 2010 and specialises in the design, rapid prototyping, and manufacturing of small-UAS. The two companies are to merge horizontally with Aegis’s existing business areas and customer base.



EMRC Heli founder Tommy Whitaker said: “I’m incredibly proud to join the AEgis team. The cultural, technical, and overall strategic fit is perfect and allows us access to new customers, to accelerate our development, and resources to grow.”

The two business were already partnered on some projects before the acquisition, with AEgis using EMRC Heli’s small UAS in the development of directed energy weapons.

How optimistic are you about your company’s growth prospects? Very optimistic

Optimistic

Neither optimistic nor pessimistic

Pessimistic

Very pessimistic View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

AEgis Technologies business group focuses on engineering solutions across space, directed energy, missile defence, electronic warfare and cyber, C4ISR, and intelligence markets.

AEgis Technologies is owned by Washington DC-based Arlington Capital Partners, a $1.7bn private equity group. Arlington Capital Partners manages approximately $4bn worth of capital across five investment funds, with the group focused on mid-market opportunities that are seen as growing industries.

The deal is one of a flurry of acquisitions from AEgis Technologies which also purchased Excivity earlier in April. The Excivity acquisition is designed to enhance the company’s cyber and mission intelligence business.