DCS wins SEMATS 3 contract to support US AFTC at Eglin AFB

Under SEMATS 3, DCS will provide support to the AFTC 96th Test Wing AFSEO at Eglin Air Force Base. Credit: DCS Corporation/PRNewswire.

US-based company DCS has secured a Seek Eagle modelling, analysis and tools support (SEMATS)-3 contract from the US Air Force Test Center (AFTC).

The estimated value of this firm-fixed price, single-award contract is approximately $93.3m.

The five-year contract will see DCS support the Air Force Seek Eagle Office (AFSEO), assigned under the AFTC’s 96th Test Wing at Eglin Air Force Base (AFB).

This is the first contract between AFSEO and DCS. The SEMATS 3-related work is expected to complete by September 2027.

The company together with its sub-contractors will provide management of technical data libraries, project planning as well as support for new weapon, aircraft and mission planning, with focus on safe escape and ballistics.

According to the US Department of Defense (DoD) announcement, the SEMATS 3 award will support the US Air Force’s (USAF) process of aircraft-stores certification by certifying various stores on aircraft.

It will involve developing certain scientific and engineering methodologies to ensure the stores compatibility programme along with development of tools suitable for the multi-role aircraft to support several store configurations.

The company will also provide specific engineering analyses and management support to address the existing and emerging demands.

DCS CEO Jim Benbow said: “DCS is proud to continue our work with the AFTC to help advance modelling and analysis capabilities.

“We are committed to upholding and advancing AFSEO’s mission of expanding compatibility of state-of-the-art weapons and providing accurate combat weapon delivery software.”

Seek Eagle is a USAF standard programme for aircraft stores certification.

The AFSEO aims to expand compatibility of weapons with the existing and future aircraft by delivering battle-winning capabilities and precise combat weapon software.