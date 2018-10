US-based engineering company Decisive Analytics Corporation (DAC) will work with Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) on a technical support contract secured with the US Air Force (USAF).

The $3.3m contract will continue for a period of five years and will involve the delivery of technical support to the Headquarters (HQ) USAF A2 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Under the agreement, DAC will cooperate with partner SAIC to provide support to the underlying information technology (IT) systems that are used to process and store ISR data.



“In order to support the airforce ISR CIO’s mission and goals, the team intends to apply new and advanced data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions.”

In addition, the DAC team will help support the airforce ISR community needs for an agile, resilient and secure ISR Information Enterprise (IE) to enable fusion warfare and improve existing partnerships to deal with evolving threats.

Employee-owned DAC is focused on bringing motivated individuals together to develop an organisation that will be capable of offering new advanced technical contributions to its clients.

In August, DAC was selected by the US Army for the deployment of advanced capabilities to non-kinetic electronic warfare environments.