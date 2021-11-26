 Croatia finalises deal to buy French Rafale fighter jets
Croatia finalises deal to purchase French fighter jets

26 Nov 2021 (Last Updated November 26th, 2021 09:40)

The deal includes procurement of 12 Rafale fighter jets and related logistics support.

The contracts cover the sale of 12 Rafale fighters and associated logistical support. Credit: © Dassault Aviation – C. Cosmao.

Croatia has signed two contracts for the sale of 12 used French multi-purpose Rafale F3R fighter jets and related logistical support.

The contracts were signed by French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly, Dassault Aviation chairman and CEO Eric Trappier, and Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic in Zagreb, Croatia, on 25 November.

According to Dassault Aviation, the ‘state-to-state’ contract also includes training for the Croatian Air Force.

It also includes  additional spare parts for the jets for three years.

In May 2021, Croatia chose Rafale jets for its air force after inviting international bids under its multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) programme.

This international tender involved other European and US aircraft.

Last November, Croatia’s Defence Ministry began evaluating offers from three bidders after it announced procurement of fighter jets to upgrade its air force.

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier said: “I am delighted, on behalf of Dassault Aviation and its partners, to be entering into a relationship of trust with Croatia, a European country, and to be writing a new page for the Rafale, which I am certain will give the Croatian Air Force complete satisfaction, while actively contributing to the exercise of Croatia’s national sovereignty.”

The Rafale twin-jet combat aircraft can carry out a wide range of short-range and long-range missions.

It can be used to carry out reconnaissance, high accuracy strikes and nuclear strike deterrence.

