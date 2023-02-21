A F/A-18A Hornet landing at RAAF Base Townsville. Credit: CPL Ashley Gillett/© Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence.

CPB Contractors, an Australasian construction company of CIMIC Group, has received a contract from the Australian Government to support the North Queensland Mid-Term Refresh programme.

The estimated value of this award is approximately $76.67m (A$111.2m).

The North Queensland mid-term refresh programme is a Department of Defence’s (DoD) initiative that aims to deliver various maintenance and upgrades across the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Townsville in Queensland, Townsville Field Training Area and HMAS Cairns.

As part of the latest award, the company will provide several upgraded engineering services and carry out refurbishment works and additional transit living-in accommodation at the defence installations.

The construction phase of the programme will commence later this year, with all the work slated to conclude by mid-2025.

Australian Government Security and Estate Group Infrastructure Division first assistant secretary Dan Fankhauser said: “North Queensland is and will remain an important maritime, land and air hub for defence into the future.

“The North Queensland Mid-Term Refresh programme ensures ongoing sustainability of critical infrastructure in support of Australian Defence Force capability across the Townsville and Cairns region.”

The contract will require CPB Contractors to target its trade packages to different local businesses. It is further expected to bring investment to the regional trade and construction industry partners and supply chain across North Queensland.

The DoD informed that the company will also focus on building the local workforce capability by involving local trainees and apprentices in their workforce.

Fankhauser added: “Through the commitment to high local participation and apprenticeship targets, this will be a significant investment in the local economy.”

In 2020, the Australian Government announced plans to develop infrastructure and capability at RAAF Base Townsville.