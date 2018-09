Williams Advanced Engineering has launched a new and advanced cockpit simulator for fast jets in collaboration with BAE Systems.

The cockpit simulator will be used by aerospace engineers to provide the next-generation of cockpit design for future fast aircraft.

It will be capable of simulating a wide range of aircraft, including the BAE Systems Hawk advanced trainer aircraft, the Eurofighter Typhoon combat jet and other future aircraft concepts.



In addition, the simulator will form part of a range of new advanced simulation devices at BAE’s air site in Lancashire, UK.

Williams Advanced Engineering managing director Craig Wilson said: “We are applying our capabilities across training and simulation, aerodynamics, electrification, manufacturing, and lightweight and composite materials to ever more sectors and defence is a natural fit for our team to apply their expertise.”

The simulator was unveiled and demonstrated at the Williams Advanced Engineering facility in Oxfordshire, UK, before being officially delivered to BAE Systems’ training and simulation facility at Warton, Lancashire.

The system is equipped with modular features and interactive screens, which can be reconfigured and customised to meet specific requirements.

BAE Systems air chief technologist Julia Sutcliffe said: “Working with other leading innovative companies like Williams Advanced Engineering is a key focus for BAE Systems. In this case, we’ve been able to introduce design features that we wouldn’t have normally considered and we’ve done it quickly.”