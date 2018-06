Defence firm Corporación de Alta Tecnología para la Defensa (CODALTEC) has partnered with Indra to develop the first advanced Colombian air defence system.

The Colombian air defence system will meet the country’s requirements and potentially those of other countries in the region. It will be the first system to be fully manufactured in Latin America.

The current air defence system development project will help improve the capacities of the Colombian defence industry. It will also help advance all other initiatives of the Grupo Social y Empresarial de la Defensa (GSED), the social and business group for defence.



CODALTEC and Indra will jointly develop a command and control system designed to receive information provided by different sensors. The system will combine them to offer a comprehensive and integrated vision of the real scenario for military officers.

The command and control system will be capable of detecting any risk and taking immediate and necessary actions to neutralise it.

CODALTEC and Indra signed their first cooperation and technology transfer agreement in 2014, which concluded last year with the delivery of an advanced high-mobility tactical radar.

Designed to detect aircraft flying at a low altitude, the tactical air defense radar (TADER) was delivered to the Colombian Air Force by CODALTEC.

The TADER radar will be fully interoperable with any other type of subsystem. This will allow the system to incorporate future capabilities or integrate equipment used by other armed forces.