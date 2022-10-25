Collins Aerospace completes NP2000 system integration on Chilean C-130

Collins Aerospace completes the integration of the NP2000 propeller system on the first C-130 aircraft for the Chilean Air Force. Credit: © Collins Aerospace.

Collins Aerospace has completed the installation of the new NP2000 propeller system onto the Chilean Air Force’s (CAF) first C-130 aircraft.

This is the first international C-130 Hercules aircraft that has been upgraded with Collins’ NP2000 system.

The company is under contract with the CAF to upgrade all the variants of its existing fleet of Lockheed Martin-built C-130 aircraft, including C-130E, C-130B, C-130H and KC-130R models.

Collins Aerospace Propeller Systems senior director Quinlan Lyte said: “This installation of the full NP2000 propeller system marks the first international modernisation of the C-130 for the CAF.

“Our innovative NP2000 system incorporates sophisticated, state-of-the-art technologies designed to enhance efficiency and boost aircraft availability, as well as reduce crew fatigue and safety.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the CAF and other future international customers to help them maximise the performance and availability of their C-130 fleet.”

In comparison to the conventional propeller systems, the new NP2000 propeller systems provide a wide range of benefits.

It includes a nearly 20db sound reduction in the aircraft’s cockpit, around 20% increased thrust during take-off and a 50% reduction in the overall maintenance hours.

With the NP2000, users can remove and replace the aircraft’s individual blades on the wing, without the need to remove the entire propeller system.

The new NP2000 system features eight composite blades and an electronic propeller control system.

The company’s NP2000 propellers are presently in service with several international air forces’ C-130 aircraft, as well as on Northrop Grumman’s E-2 aircraft and C-2 aircraft.

The New York Air National Guard recently flight-tested NP2000 T56-A-15A turboprop engines with the US Air Force’s only ski-equipped LC-130 aircraft.

Collins is also planning to equip the NP2000 propeller system onto the P-3 Orion aircraft.