Collins Aerospace Systems has showcased its new TruNet AR-2000 two-channel, software-defined networking airborne radio to the US Department of Defense (DoD) officials.

With increased flexibility and bandwidth, the TruNet radio consists of dual internal power amplifiers.

These amplifiers remove the need for external power amplification or external cooling, thereby ensuring reduced size, weight and power requirements.

Collins Aerospace’s AR-2000 radio can be installed on various target platforms including tactical helicopters, Command and Control (C2) aircraft and larger unmanned aircraft.



The software-defined architecture ensures that the radio’s capabilities can be adjusted to mission needs through software reload.



New waveforms can be incorporated to make the radio adapt to a changing threat environment.

The AR-2000 is capable of supporting both existing waveforms and addressing future requirements including networking.

Collins Aerospace Communication, Navigation and Guidance Solutions vice-president and general manager Troy Brunk said: “The AR-2000 is the latest example of our TruNet radio architecture, which has been designed for both airborne and ground radio applications.

“This provides our customers with a low-risk, reliable and cost-effective approach to crypto modernisation and multichannel advanced networking operations no matter what the mission is.”

With an increased number of channels available to the warfighter, the airborne radio enables greater flexibility on the battlefield.

The demonstration involved the simultaneous operation of two networks connecting both Collins Aerospace and other DoD inventory radios.

One of the two channels operated a multi-node networking waveform with shared voice, data and video.

The second channel operated using the Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) waveform.

The company’s TruNet AR-2000 radio solution uses 95% of existing hardware.