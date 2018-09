The Chilean Air Force has officially received the first batch of three MH-60M Black Hawk helicopters at the Pudahuel Air Base in Santiago, Chile.

Delivered by Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky, the MH-60M Black Hawks will enable the Chilean Air Force to fulfil its defence mission.

Sikorsky president Dan Schultz said: “The new aircraft acquired by the Chilean Air Force are a third-generation model built according to the strict standards of the US Army and are descended from the first-generation model we built 40 years ago.”



“Used exclusively by the US Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, the helicopters can also effectively serve as command and control platforms.”

Over the last 75 years, the medium-haul helicopters have helped save millions of lives, according to Schultz.

Chilean Air Force commander in chief general Jorge Robles Mella said: “The Chilean Air Force is above all and primarily a public service institution. Hence, we are firmly committed to the ideal of serving and protecting.

“We believe that the new transport capability, thanks to the MH-60M helicopters that we receive today, will constitute a powerful factor allowing to optimise and facilitate that multi-purpose contribution of service that our airforce does, to the effort of Chile to reach its objectives of sovereignty, prosperity, security, territorial integrity and international projection.”

Designed as a highly specialised variant of the Sikorsky S-60 helicopter, the MH-60M Black Hawk aircraft has been built to primarily carry out medium assault and medium attack operations.

