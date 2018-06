The Government of Canada is reportedly purchasing an additional seven used Australian F/A-18 A/B Classic Hornet fighter jets.

The development has been confirmed by Canadian Department of National Defence spokesman Dan Blouin. It will take the total number of aircraft to be acquired to 25, reported Ottawa Citizen.

Negotiations are currently being carried out between the two nations, Canadian Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough said.



Australian air vice-marshal Cath Roberts was quoted by Ottawa Citizen as saying: “They accepted our offer in December, but they have also put in a further request for some seven aircraft for system testing, training and spares.”

“Canada originally intended to purchase 18 new Super Hornet fighter jets from Boeing, but called off the deal last year as it would have cost the country more than $5bn.”

In December, the Government of Australia agreed to the sale of 18 used F/A-18 A/B Classic Hornets following an expression of interest from the Canadian Government received in September.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) is expected to retire its F/A-18 A/B Classic Hornets by 2022 and replace the fleet with the F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter.

The US Government is currently evaluating the deal before granting approval to Australia for the sale of the F-18 fighter jets.

The Canadian Government plans to purchase 88 advanced fighter aircraft to permanently replace the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CF-188 Hornet fighter fleet.