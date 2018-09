CAE USA has secured a contract worth more than $200m to deliver comprehensive aircrew training services for the US Air Force’s (USAF) C-130H military transport aircraft.

The contract has been awarded as a three-month transition effective 1 October and will continue for a period of eight years with a base period of one year and seven additional option periods.

Under the deal, CAE USA will serve as the principal contractor for the C-130H aircrew training system (ATS) programme.



The company will be responsible for providing classroom and simulator instruction, training device modifications and upgrades, systems engineering support, programme management, and contractor logistics support.

CAE USA president and general manager Ray Duquette said: “We have played a role on this programme as a subcontractor for almost 20 years, and we are honoured the airforce has now placed its trust and confidence in CAE to lead the programme that supports the preparation and readiness of C-130 aircrews for their critical missions.”

In addition, the company will manage the C-130H Training Systems Support Center (TSSC) located at the USAF’s Little Rock AFB.

The formal C-130H training unit for the USAF, the US Marine Corps and the US Coast Guard is based at Little Rock Air Force Base (AFB) in Arkansas.

Training is also delivered at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia, McChord AFB in Washington, Minneapolis Air National Guard Base in Minnesota, and Cannon AFB in New Mexico.

More than 11,000 trainees from the USAF, other US military services and more than 30 other countries receive training under the programme.

Currently, there are 11 C-130H full-mission simulators and more than 50 additional aircrew training devices used as part of the C-130H ATS programme.