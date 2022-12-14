The US MDA, Air Force, Northern Command test nation’s ground-based missile defence system at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Credit: Joe Davila/US Air Force/US Department of Defense.

C3 AI has secured three new orders to expedite the deployment process of critical enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

The new orders are a part of a $500m, five-year production-other transaction agreement awarded by US Department of Defense (DoD) in December last year.

As part of the first award, the US-based enterprise AI software company will use generative machine learning (ML) models to support the agency’s efforts to quickly generate precise representations of advanced adversaries.

Further, C3 AI’s platform will help MDA to manage ML generative model pipelines, unify large datasets from physics-model outputs and intelligence source and finally export data as per agency’s standards or in easily accessible compressed formats.

According to company, this work will also support agency’s initiative to develop next-generation missile defence interceptor.

Under the second order, C3 AI will provide its AI application to support MDA’s test programmes by planning, analysing and executing flight/ground test scenarios.

This platform will compile a variety of ground/flight test data into a single unified, federated data model.

It will initially be used for Impact Level-6 (IL6) classified cloud environment.

The solution will also support configuration of pipelines to automatically generate test analyses and launching AI-backed exploration of new insights.

The last order focuses on expediting MDA’s ground test processes by automating and optimising its crucial facets.

The company will consolidate test requirements from all the involved stakeholders and then unify and analyse engineering data at enterprise scale.

MDA Innovation Science and Technology director Dr Shari Feth said: “The insights extracted from large volumes of sensor, network, and weapon system test data are critical to analysing the operational effectiveness, suitability, and survivability of the missile defence system.”