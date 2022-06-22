View all newsletters
June 22, 2022

British and Turkish Air Forces conduct bilateral air-to-air training

This training involved simulated beyond visual range missile-firing drills.

Turkish RAF
The training involved participation of RAF’s Typhoon fighter jets, Voyager tanker aircraft and Turkish F-16 jets. Credit: UK Royal Air Force.

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) and the Turkish Air Force have carried out air-to-air training as part of a Nato bilateral training programme.

The exercise involved the participation of RAF’s Typhoon aircraft from the 3 Fighter Squadron and Turkish F-16 aircraft.

RAF Typhoon fighter jets, which have been operating from the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania under the 140 Expeditionary Air Wing, carried out simulated beyond visual range missile firing training exercises along with the Turkish aircraft.

During this training, the air-to-air refuelling (AAR) tanker aircraft Voyager, from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, refuelled the Typhoon jets to extend their time in the air. 

An RAF 3 Fighter Squadron pilot said: “It is with great pride that we reassure our Nato partners of our commitment to both them and to the wider organisation.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to fly over the beautiful western part of the country, whilst continuing to ensure that our fighter pilot skills are kept at the highest level of readiness.”

The latest training plays a crucial role in maintaining interoperability amongst the Nato partner nations.

This training also falls ahead of the multinational exercise Anatolian Eagle.

Organised by the Turkish Air Force, Anatolian Eagle will see the participation of RAF Typhoon fighter jets later this month.

According to the RAF, the 140 Expeditionary Air Wing will secure more opportunities over the coming months to train with the Nato partners.

The air wing will continue to support Nato’s enhanced Air Policing mission in the Black Sea region until July.

