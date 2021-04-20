Boeing wins contract for IAF AH-64A/D Apache logistics support

Israel Air Force AH-64 Apache helicopter. Credit: Boeing.

Boeing has received a five-year follow-on contract to provide integrated logistics support for the Israeli Air Force (IAF) Apache helicopters.

The contract covers support for Israel’s AH-64A-model and D-model Apache helicopters.

The direct commercial sale builds on the aircraft manufacturer’s decades of support for IAF Apaches.

The sale package includes provision for D-model unique repairs, supply of A and D-model technical publications, and logistical, programme, engineering and technical support.

The company will also provide an in-country field service representative for the customer and undertake refurbishment of material kits for a range of drivetrain systems like transmissions and gearboxes.

Boeing Europe and Israel services director Indra Duivenvoorde said: “This tailored support package and Boeing’s decades of vertical lift experience bring superior global sustainment expertise to our Israeli customer and elevates the capability of their Apache fleet to support key missions.”

For many decades, Boeing has been engaged in delivering support for the IAF’s fleet of Apache helicopters.

Currently, the company provides transactional spares, A-model repairs, support and test equipment, as well as engineering project support for the IAF.

Since 1991, an in-country Boeing field service representative is offering the customer on-site technical support.

The Apache is being operated by 16 global partner nations as their primary attack helicopter. Several other global forces have expressed interest in procuring the aircraft.

So far, a total of over 2,500 helicopters have been handed over to customers around the world.