Following the Canadian Air Force’s decision to procure 16 P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft at the end of 2023, the original equipment manufacturer, Boeing, has just announced it will invest $240m (C$327.6m) in industrial and technological support for the fleet in Quebec.
First and foremost, Boeing will allocate $110m toward a new Aerospace Development Centre in the Québec Espace Aéro Innovation Zone.
Another $95m will be dedicated to advancing development of autnomous, passenger carrying air taxi at Wisk Aero.
Thirdly, $35m will advance landing gear research in partnerhsip with Héroux-Devtek.
Boeing’s Quebec investments, it said in a recent statement, will help to support the new Poseidon fleet “to fulfil its long-term multi-mission aircraft role.”
While currently undefinitised, Boeing – the original equipment manufacturer of Poseidon – will deliver 17 of the latest Lot 13 units.
Canada will transition to the new Poseidon fleet from its 14 existing P-3C Orion aircraft, which are approaching the 50-year mark of active service by the end of this decade.
Poseidon is a multi-mission patrol and reconnaissance aircraft used to conduct long-range maritime and littoral operations as well as search and rescue missions. It has intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare capabilities.
The aircraft is 129.5 feet (ft) long and 42.1ft high with a wingspan of 123.6ft. Its internal weapons bay is installed beneath the forward section of the fuselage, while the wings are built with hardpoints for carrying air-to-surface missiles.
At the time of the award the Canadian Government explained:
“After significant engagement and thorough analysis, we are confident that the P-8A delivers the best anti-submarine and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities for our country. The aircraft will operate seamlessly with allies.
“This platform is a proven capability that is operated by all our Five Eyes allies—the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand—as well as other defence partners.”