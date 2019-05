Boeing has awarded a contract to Cobham to supply the complete oxygen system for the new T-X jet trainer.

Under the contract, Cobham will supply the system, comprising SureSTREAM oxygen concentrator, pilot breathing regulators and a back-up oxygen system with a fill valve.

Cobham’s SureSTREAM is designed to automatically adjust the concentration of oxygen delivered to the pilot during flight.

This will ensure improved oxygen delivery and pilot safety. SureSTREAM was previously used on three other military aircraft.



According to the company, the system was selected because it meets oxygen system operating requirements for the T-X Trainer’s advanced pilot training programme specifications.



“SureSTREAM meets MIL-STD-3050 oxygen schedule requirements, which outlines the latest safety requirements, to assure adequate breathable quality oxygen is being supplied.”

Cobham Mission Systems president Jim Barber said: “Cobham has invested private venture funding, which uniquely positions us in the market to provide a compliant oxygen system that meets T-X requirements.”

The company is investing in next-generation technology to offer greater protection to pilots by meeting individual physiological demands of oxygen.

The investment is intended to incorporate spiral upgrades as new technologies, including pilot breathing sensors.

Cobham Pneumatic Systems product line director Derek Woods said: “Using dynamic composition control and advanced communication capabilities, SureSTREAM meets MIL-STD-3050 oxygen schedule requirements, which outlines the latest safety requirements for aircrew breathing systems, to assure adequate breathable quality oxygen is being supplied at all times under the most extreme flight conditions.”

The Boeing T-X aircraft is intended to train generations of future fighter and bomber pilots.

Boeing won the US Air Force (USAF) T-X pilot training programme contract in September to deliver 351 jets, 46 simulators and associated ground equipment.

The company entered a joint development agreement with Saab to compete for the USAF contract.