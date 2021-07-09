BigBear.ai secures AFRL NOI for Composable Collaborative Planning prototype

The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has issued a Notice of Intent (NOI) to award a two-year contract to BigBear.ai company ProModel Government Solutions.

The contract is for a Composable Collaborative Planning prototype.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Cloud-based big data analytics, and other cyber engineering solutions.

Known as ‘Project AURORA’, the effort will allow the AFRL to use BigBear.ai’s three AI-powered platforms, ‘Observe’, ‘Orient’, and ‘Dominate’.

The project is aimed at stepping up the Joint Planning decision cycle and expand the utility of automated technology platforms.



In addition, it will allow AFRL to form a shared data ecosystem that will provide support to service and joint planners and action officers.

Furthermore, the advanced work related to the Composable Collaborative Planning prototype will create a foundation to incorporate advanced computing capabilities.

These capabilities include ML, robotic process automation, and natural language processing.

BigBear.ai CEO Reggie Brothers said: “We are excited to collaborate with the Air Force Research Laboratory on this important project and are confident that this prototype effort will demonstrate how our platforms intelligently leverage data to achieve decision dominance, which we believe will be a game-changer for the Joint Planning community.”

The company noted that work on the effort is planned to start this September.

BigBear.ai has collaborated with industry partners QLIK, Appian, KNIME and Neo4j for the project.

The AFRL selected BigBear.ai team based on their joint success with similar efforts.