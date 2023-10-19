US Department of Defense (DoD) modeling and simulations, like the US Air Force’s Advanced Framework for Simulation, Integration and Modeling software (pictured), use millions of episodes to train sophisticated autonomy, which can take months, even years, to complete before transferring to a real-world platform. Credit: US Air Force via DARPA.

A US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) investigation has put forward a new theory for enabling autonomous military systems to learn faster and more efficiently.

Autonomous systems learn by troubleshooting in a risk averse setting in simulated environments. However, this method can take months or even years to fine-tune and this makes autonomous systems vulnerable when faced with unknown situations or observations in the real world.

DARPA experts have taken a step back to consider the purpose of high and low-fidelity simulations. They found that while high-fidelity simulations train autonomous systems through a memorisation approach to learning, low-fidelity environments train systems in a more general way, making them more flexible to differences in environments.

“Modelling everything in high fidelity makes it so the AI [artificial intelligence] agent overfits to the dynamics of the simulation,” said Dr Alvaro Velasquez, DARPA’s programme manager for the effort. “When you go to the real world, nothing looks exactly like what you modelled/simulated. We want generalisable autonomy across a variety of platforms and domains.”

Moreover, the agency theorises that learning and transferring autonomy across diverse, low-fidelity simulations can lead to a more rapid transfer of autonomy from simulation to reality – “perhaps even as early as the same-day versus weeks or months with traditional approaches.”

Testing autonomous systems

AI applications in defence cover a range of systems from unmanned autonomous vehicles to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sensor systems.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

GlobalData estimates the total AI market will be worth $383.3bn in 2030, implying a 21% compound annual growth rate between 2022 and 2030.

DARPA’s effort to determine appropriate simulation conditions to train autonomous systems for a specific purpose may open a new market venture in the machine learning sector.

DARPA’s autonomous system training programme will feature competitions at the end of phases 1 and 2, respectively, with the results of the first competition being used to down-select from six performers to three.

Phase 1 is 18 months and will develop sim-to-sim autonomy transfer techniques and novel methods for automatically developing or refining low-fidelity models and simulations to be used for transfer.

Phase 2 is 18 months and will develop sim-to-real autonomy transfer techniques and novel methods for automatically developing or refining low-fidelity models and simulations to be used for transfer. There will be two in-programme competitions corresponding to the two phases of the programme.