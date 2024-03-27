AUKUS heads of state – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left), US President Joe Biden (centre) and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right), 13 March 2023. Credit: DVIDS.

The defence innovation agencies of all three AUKUS nations – Australia, the UK and US – have launched a competition among global suppliers to source electronic warfare (EW) technologies that will provide an edge in the congested electromagnetic spectrum EMS).

Fundamentally, such tech would be used for both offensive and defensive purposes, from targeting and protection against adversarial capabilities.

It comes under AUKUS Pillar II: the second phase of the trilateral alliance that focuses on developing a range of advanced capabilities and increase interoperability.

EW technologies and solution sets have the potential to provide asymmetric advantages for AUKUS and other partners. Key capabilities sought include the ability to:

Identification

Locating targets

Monitoring target movement

Selecting and applying EW assets and enabled weapon systems

Evaluation of attack effects.

In its thematic intelligence report on Electronic Warfare (2021), GlobalData defines EW to include locating, exploiting, degrading, targeting, disrupting, denying, deceiving or destroying an enemy’s electronic systems that support military operations or aim to deny friendly forces the ability to use the EMS.

GlobalData projects the global EW market to register a compound annual growth rate of 1.99% over the 2020-2030 period, growing from $12.8bn in 2020 to $15.6bn by 2030.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Conflicts against terrorists and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have demonstrated the necessity for robust Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for successful operations in hostile terrains and asymmetric scenarios.

Continuous research and development in radio frequency, lasers, and other electromagnetic fields is enabling various countries across the world to develop or procure new devices for systems.

“The pivot to peer or near-peer conflict is driving advanced technology in EW, and will continue to do so for decades to come,” GlobalData anticipated.

Given the global power competition between the US and China centred in the Indo-Pacific theatre, AUKUS’ requirements for signals intelligence and effectors will prove a valuable in operating in such a vast expanse so far away.

A team of subject matter experts will evaluate the applicants in the AUKUS competition and select winning companies from the three countries in July 2024.